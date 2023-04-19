Facts

19:21 19.04.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of food to Slovakia

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of food to Slovakia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced a conventional ban on the transportation of food to Slovakia, according to the company's website.

"It is forbidden to accept cargo for transportation for ZSSK Cargo JSC," the note to the convention notes.

The ban applies to a large list of products: cereals, legumes, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits, sugar, alcohol, honey and much more.

The restriction came into force on April 19, 2023 and will remain in effect until it is lifted.

It is recalled that Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced several conventions for food imports to Poland. At the same time, more than 3,000 freight cars with agricultural products are sent to this country.

