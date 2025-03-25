Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

The Ukrainian Agri Council appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval regarding the unlawful cancellation by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia of a 30% discount on the transportation of agricultural products from frontline territories to Ukrainian ports, the association's press service reported.

It recalled that on March 20, 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia stopped providing discounts, referring to the new order of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development No. 376 dated February 28, 2025, which approved the updated list of combat zones. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia believes that due to the cancellation of the previous order of the Ministry of Reintegration, the grounds for providing a preferential tariff have also lost their validity.

However, this position of Ukrzaliznytsia is legally unfounded, the business association noted. Resolution No. 129 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated February 9, 2024 and order No. 380-r dated April 30, 2024, which provide for compensation for the company's losses through the provision of discounts, remain in force. It was on their basis that Ukrzaliznytsia was allowed to keep part of the profit for 2023.

"Since none of these acts of the Cabinet of Ministers has lost its force, they are mandatory for all entities throughout the territory of Ukraine," the council emphasized.

In addition, the mentioned government documents do not contain references to the date of the order determining the list of combat areas, and there cannot be any, since this order is constantly updated due to changes in the list of such areas.

"The above-mentioned acts of the Cabinet of Ministers contain references only to the relevant list of territories and do not indicate the details of a specific order determining such a list, and therefore the new order of the Ministry of Development should be applied by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia when providing the corresponding discount," the association explains.

The council believes that the approach of Ukrzaliznytsia to the application of the provisions of the legislation is not only irresponsible towards farmers who conduct their activities in extremely difficult conditions and risk their lives by continuing to work, but also legally groundless.