Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

Work is underway on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through the territory of Ukraine to Europe, emphasized spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhy, rejecting the idea of transporting "some other" gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas.

"Work continues on the possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas, as the president said. To clarify this issue, I can say that we are not talking about transporting some other gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas. We are talking specifically about Azerbaijani gas and Ukraine's role in its transportation. Work is underway," the speaker said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine "sees various signals" from the prime minister of Slovakia on this matter.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through its territory.

According to the head of state, he had already discussed this issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Switzerland.

