Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:55 27.05.2025

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

2 min read
Ukraine's National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has approved a joint gas transportation product to simplify the process of importing natural gas into Ukraine through the Trans-Balkan corridor. The decision allows the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU LLC) to offer joint transportation services in cooperation with the gas transmission system operators of the Republic of Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz), the Hellenic Republic (DESFA SA), the Republic of Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL), and Romania (Transgaz SA).

The corresponding resolution – titled "On the Specifics of Capacity Allocation at Interconnection Points with the Republic of Moldova and Romania for Transportation Services Provided Jointly with Operators of the Trans-Balkan Gas Transportation Corridor" – was adopted at a meeting of the regulator on Tuesday.

NEURC explained that the decision enables a single auction to allocate capacity at all points along the Trans-Balkan corridor, specifically for the route transporting natural gas from Greece to Ukraine, with a projected daily flow of approximately 3 million cubic meters.

According to the Commission, this step will enhance the attractiveness of Ukraine's natural gas market and expand opportunities to diversify supply sources.

"This, in turn, will strengthen the region's energy security amid the ongoing military aggression by the Russian Federation," the regulator emphasized.

Tags: #gas #neurc #transportation

