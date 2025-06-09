Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:44 09.06.2025

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

2 min read
The logistics sector of Ukraine, including Ukrzaliznytsia, is facing serious problems due to the reduction in grain production by the agricultural sector, Advisor to the General Director of one of the largest operators of the grain market of Ukraine, Nibulon LLC, Former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Oleksiy Pavlenko (2012-2014) said.

"A critical situation has developed in the transshipment market: there are now twice as many transshipment capacities in Ukraine as there are grains in general... I'm not even talking about the closed Mykolaiv. If Mykolaiv opens, the situation will be even worse. We now have lower transshipment tariffs than they were before the war. We are transferring at $6 per tonne. Such figures were not there before the war, because there is simply no grain. That is, there is a general struggle for grain," he said at the Agro Ukraine Summit 2025 in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Pavlenko, problems with grain flows affect, among other things, the elevator business, which is operating almost at zero, as well as freight transportation – both road and rail.

He advised Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce tenders for renting wagons not for a month, but at least for a season, which could increase interest in participating in tenders and intensify cooperation with traders and farmers.

