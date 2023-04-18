More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of the Russian aggressor in Ukraine, 8,534 civilians have been killed, 14,370 have been injured, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported.

“From 24 February 2022, which marked the start of the large-scale armed attack by the Russian Federation, to 17 April 2023, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 22,904 civilian casualties in the country: 8,534 killed and 14,370 injured,” it is said in a message published on the website on Tuesday.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the message reads.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to the UN, 6,634 people died in the territories controlled by the legitimate authorities of Ukraine. Some 1,900 civilians were killed in the occupied territories.

From April 1 to April 17, 2023, OHCHR recorded 324 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 85 killed (41 men, 21 women, 2 boys, 1 girl, as well as 20 adults whose sex is not yet known); and 239 injured (80 men, 54 women, 3 boys, 2 girls, as well as 100 adults whose sex is not yet known).

This included: 69 killed and 206 injured in 74 settlements in territory controlled by the Government when casualties occurred (85 percent of the total); and 16 killed and 33 injured in 9 settlements in territory occupied by the Russian Federation when casualties occurred (15 percent of the total).

In a previous report on April 10, the UN reported on 8,490 civilians killed.