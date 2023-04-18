Facts

20:56 18.04.2023

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

2 min read
More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

 Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of the Russian aggressor in Ukraine, 8,534 civilians have been killed, 14,370 have been injured, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported.

“From 24 February 2022, which marked the start of the large-scale armed attack by the Russian Federation, to 17 April 2023, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 22,904 civilian casualties in the country: 8,534 killed and 14,370 injured,” it is said in a message published on the website on Tuesday.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the message reads.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to the UN, 6,634 people died in the territories controlled by the legitimate authorities of Ukraine. Some 1,900 civilians were killed in the occupied territories.

From April 1 to April 17, 2023, OHCHR recorded 324 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 85 killed (41 men, 21 women, 2 boys, 1 girl, as well as 20 adults whose sex is not yet known); and 239 injured (80 men, 54 women, 3 boys, 2 girls, as well as 100 adults whose sex is not yet known).

This included: 69 killed and 206 injured in 74 settlements in territory controlled by the Government when casualties occurred (85 percent of the total); and 16 killed and 33 injured in 9 settlements in territory occupied by the Russian Federation when casualties occurred (15 percent of the total).

In a previous report on April 10, the UN reported on 8,490 civilians killed.

Tags: #victims #un #war

MORE ABOUT

20:45 17.04.2023
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

20:08 17.04.2023
Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

19:47 17.04.2023
Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

19:30 17.04.2023
AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

17:13 17.04.2023
Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

18:00 12.04.2023
Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

16:26 12.04.2023
UN says it’s "shocked by extremely brutal videos" of execution of Ukrainian military

UN says it’s "shocked by extremely brutal videos" of execution of Ukrainian military

14:47 12.04.2023
EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

15:07 07.04.2023
Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

AD

HOT NEWS

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

LATEST

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

Cabinet appoints Kurbatov as Dpty Minister of Education, Slobodnychenko as Dpty Minister of Health

AD
AD
AD
AD