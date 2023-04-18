Facts

20:13 18.04.2023

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

2 min read

The Social Democratic Party of Romania intends to demand from the ruling coalition of the country to temporarily suspend the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, according to a statement published on the party's website.

"The Social Democratic Party will demand a political decision from the ruling coalition instructing the Romanian government to urgently issue a regulation suspending imports of agrarian food products from Ukraine, as was in other states that share a common border with this country," the party said in the statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that this measure is necessary to protect Romanian farmers due to the fact that the compensation received from the European Commission cannot cover the total cost of the damage suffered by them.

"The Social Democratic Party advocates that the states of Eastern Europe, which have suffered from exports from Ukraine, hold joint negotiations with representatives of the European Commission and the Ukrainian side so that support measures intended for agriculture in Ukraine do not affect the interests of farmers in neighboring states," the party said.

The party believes that Romania should continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of agrarian food products from this country to other EU states or via trade routes from the Black Sea.

Tags: #import #romania #suspension

