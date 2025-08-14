McDonald's in Ukraine transfers over UAH 17.6 mln for construction of charitable space in Okhmatdyt

FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which develops the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, transfers over UAH 17.6 million for the construction of the first Ronald McDonald House in Ukraine on the territory of the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv, the company's press service reported.

The press release specifies that the funds were collected during the Hand of Happiness campaign, and the construction of the facility with an approximate area of 3,500 sq m, designed for 50 rooms, will begin in the fourth quarter of this year at the hospital's address: 28/1 V. Chornovola St.

It is noted that the Ronald McDonald House program will provide comfort, support, and resources for families with hospitalized children at the hospital, where more than 20,000 children from across the country are treated each year and approximately 10,000 surgeries are performed.

"Ronald McDonald's House will provide up to 36,000 free overnight stays per year for families [whose children are patients of Okhmatdyt] and reduce the financial burden on families in the most difficult times for them," comments Yulia Badritdinova, CEO of McDonald's in Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine.

In total, there are 385 such programs in the world. This project is an initiative of the charitable organization Ronald McDonald House Charities, which has been creating family rooms in Ukrainian hospitals for the ninth year. The implementation of the Ronald McDonald House program on the territory of the largest children's hospital in the country was made possible thanks to significant support from the state, international institutions, charitable organizations and companies. In particular, McDonald's specialists coordinate the design process on a volunteer basis.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine began operating in 2016. It is part of a global charitable network founded in 1974 in the USA, operating in 62 countries around the world. The foundation supports the development of family-oriented medicine, which involves the involvement of the entire family in the treatment of a child.