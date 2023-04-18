Facts

14:29 18.04.2023

Canada transfers eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - General Staff

1 min read
Canada transfers eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - General Staff

Canada has already transferred eight tanks to Ukraine as part of military assistance, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The Leopard 2 tanks were loaded and transported by a CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force as part of Operation Unifier ... The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful for Canada's support and assistance!" the report notes.

On April 14, it was reported that all eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine were already in Poland. The first four of them arrived earlier, and Ukrainian tankers were trained on them.

Tags: #canada #leopard_2

MORE ABOUT

15:10 15.04.2023
Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

20:58 11.04.2023
Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

20:28 11.04.2023
Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

19:15 11.04.2023
Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

20:34 07.04.2023
Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

09:38 29.03.2023
Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

13:45 28.03.2023
Portugal sends three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Portugal sends three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

10:58 28.03.2023
Berlin confirms transfer of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

Berlin confirms transfer of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

16:32 23.03.2023
Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

LATEST

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD