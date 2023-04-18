Canada transfers eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - General Staff

Canada has already transferred eight tanks to Ukraine as part of military assistance, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The Leopard 2 tanks were loaded and transported by a CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force as part of Operation Unifier ... The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful for Canada's support and assistance!" the report notes.

On April 14, it was reported that all eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine were already in Poland. The first four of them arrived earlier, and Ukrainian tankers were trained on them.