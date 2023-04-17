Facts

20:08 17.04.2023

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

1 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that the sanctions imposed by the USA have caused a shortage of equipment for Russia to wage war against Ukraine.

The minister quoted by the CNN said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and export controls against Russia deprive it of materials for the war in Ukraine.

According to her, the restriction of prices for Russian oil at $60 leads to a budget deficit in Russia.

Yellen said that sanctions and export controls forced Russia to turn to Iran and North Korea for military equipment and materials, and the United States is taking steps to stop evading restrictions.

The minister also stressed that Russia must pay for the damage caused to Ukraine. She emphasized that negotiations are underway on possible mechanisms to make this happen.

The politician concluded that this is a responsibility that she thinks the world community expects from Russia. According to her, that is what they are discussing with their partners, but there are legal restrictions on what they can do with frozen Russian assets.

Tags: #russia #war #problems

