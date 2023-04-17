Facts

17:13 17.04.2023

Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

1 min read
Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

More than 750 civilian casualties related to mines have been registered in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and in every eighth case a child was injured, according to a defense intelligence report published by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Twitter on Monday.

“It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines,” the message reads.

According to intelligence data, reports of civilian casualties related to mines are received daily, most of all from Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which were under Russian occupation.

“With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase,” the report reads.

Tags: #mine #war

MORE ABOUT

20:45 17.04.2023
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

20:08 17.04.2023
Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

19:47 17.04.2023
Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

19:30 17.04.2023
AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

18:00 12.04.2023
Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

Video of execution of Ukrainian POW demonstrates brutal war crime – Bundestag Vice President

14:47 12.04.2023
EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

15:07 07.04.2023
Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

21:02 06.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Slovakia delivers to Ukraine all 13 promised MiG-29 aircraft

Some 130 POWs return to Ukraine from captivity

LATEST

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

Over 50 ships waiting in Bosphorus for approval to go to Ukrainian ports to load grain, Russia tries to choke Ukraine's economy – US ambassador

Occupiers increase number of missile carriers in Black Sea to three, total salvo – 16 missiles

AD
AD
AD
AD