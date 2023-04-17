Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

More than 750 civilian casualties related to mines have been registered in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and in every eighth case a child was injured, according to a defense intelligence report published by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Twitter on Monday.

“It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines,” the message reads.

According to intelligence data, reports of civilian casualties related to mines are received daily, most of all from Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which were under Russian occupation.

“With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase,” the report reads.