Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Canada has handed over three Leopard gunnery simulators to the Ukrainian military, Minister of National Defence of Canada Anita Anand has said.

"In addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks that we've delivered to Poland, Canada has deployed three Leopard gunnery simulators to help train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of these tanks," Anand wrote on Twitter.

She said that Canada's support for Ukraine is comprehensive, and it will continue.