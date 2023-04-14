After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

"Yermak expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its unwavering strong support for Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. The head of the President's Office briefed her on the urgent needs of our state to continue the successful struggle for its independence and territorial integrity," the presidential press service has said on Friday.

"Yermak and Simmons discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July this year, at which Ukraine expects to receive clear signals regarding Euro-Atlantic integration. The head of the President's Office also raised the issue of formalizing security guarantees for Ukraine, which our country would like to receive before joining NATO," the presidential press service said.

On the same day, a phone conversation took place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.