Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone talk with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which they discussed the situation at the frontline, increased support and planned international events.

"I had a phone talk with the Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak. We discussed the situation at the front, our defense needs and increased support, and planned international events," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Separately, the President of Ukraine expressed gratitude "for condemning the inhumane execution of a Ukrainian soldier."

"Together we must stop the aggressor and put an end to terror!" Zelenskyy said.