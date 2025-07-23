Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:32 23.07.2025

Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of state spending, within a month he expects results from the government to direct maximum state resources to defense.

"Today I signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of state spending. I expect results from the government within a month to direct maximum state resources to the defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He also announced "tangible steps towards deregulation to give more freedom to people."

Corresponding decree No. 544/2025 was published on the president's website.

As stated in the text of the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is instructed to ensure the analysis of the institutional and functional capacity of state authorities in the interests of national security and defense of Ukraine and, based on the results of the analysis, to take measures aimed primarily at preventing duplication of powers, the performance of inappropriate functions, and the inefficient use of personnel and budgetary resources.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also instructed to implement measures for the effective deregulation of economic processes and the abolition of ineffective state regulations, to prevent unjustified interference by state authorities in the conduct of legitimate business activities, and to improve the regulatory and legal regulation of the above issues, in particular, to prepare a list of regulatory and legal acts that need to be amended.

It is expected that by September 1, 2025, the government will prepare proposals for legal and organizational measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of the functioning of the state under martial law, the efficiency of the use of budget funds, including the redistribution of state budget funds for the production and purchase of technological types of weapons, military and special equipment for the needs of the security and defense sector, ensuring the economic rights and freedoms of business entities, and increasing the economic capacity of citizens of Ukraine.

The decree comes into force on the date of its publication.

Tags: #zelenskyy #spending #audit

