Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of government spending; within a month, he expects the government to provide results to direct maximum state resources to defense.

"Today I signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of state expenditures. I expect the government to deliver results within a month in order to direct the maximum of state resources to Ukraine's defense," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He also announced "tangible steps toward deregulation to give more freedom to people."