Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

On Wednesday, July 23, preparations for a new stage of prisoner exchange continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Today, the whole day is preparation for the new stage of the exchange. We are waiting for our people at home. It is very important that, despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are returning home," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

The President noted that checks are being carried out on each name, since "there have already been many cases when guys were on the lists of missing persons, but we found them in captivity."

"Each time we check all this very carefully," Zelenskyy added.