Facts

14:47 12.04.2023

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

1 min read
EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

The European Union says that if the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by decapitation is confirmed, it will be another brutal reminder of the inhumanity of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. All criminals must be held accountable.

So on Wednesday in Brussels, press secretary of EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell Nabila Massrali commented on the information.

According to her, if this is confirmed, it will be another brutal reminder of the inhuman nature of Russian aggression. The killing of prisoners of war is a very serious violation of the Geneva Convention, and once again demonstrates that Russia has absolutely no respect for international law, in particular, international humanitarian law, she said.

Massrali pointed out that Russia must comply with its obligations under humanitarian law and guarantee the humane treatment of prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Convention, as well as ensure the safety of their lives. The EU reiterates its commitment to bring to justice all criminals and their accomplices for the crimes committed in connection with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, she stressed.

Tags: #eu #war

MORE ABOUT

15:07 07.04.2023
Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

21:02 06.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

19:33 06.04.2023
Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

19:23 05.04.2023
East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

15:34 04.04.2023
EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

17:49 03.04.2023
Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

21:23 31.03.2023
Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

21:21 31.03.2023
USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

AD

HOT NEWS

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

LATEST

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

AD
AD
AD
AD