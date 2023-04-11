Facts

19:36 11.04.2023

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

At a meeting on April 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the draft presidential decrees on the appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional State Administration, and Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional State Administration.

"The draft decrees of the President of Ukraine on the appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional State Administration have been supported," the message published on the Telegram channel on Tuesday says.

