21:07 27.05.2025

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region
The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko made another visit to the front line, handing over a significant batch of drones and defense equipment to the Ukrainian military in Sumy region, according to the political party's website.

The politician reported that a large group of Russian troops, numbering up to 65,000, is concentrated in Kursk. In response, his foundation provided the fighters with the necessary equipment, including FPV drones, Mavic drones, electronic warfare systems, trucks with manipulators and a command and staff complex.

Poroshenko emphasized the critical need of the military for additional support, noting that "the state is not able to fully provide the army." He also met with a number of military personnel, including artillerymen, reconnaissance and drone operators, and stressed the importance of immediately strengthening border defenses.

This is Poroshenko’s 137th visit to the front since the start of the full-scale invasion. In total, his foundation has provided more than UAH 7 billion in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including continuing funding at the level of UAH 90 million per month, despite sanction restrictions.

 

Tags: #drones #aid #poroshenko #sumy

