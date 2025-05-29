Interfax-Ukraine
12:00 29.05.2025

URCS vehicle hits mine during evacuation of people in Sumy region

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) vehicle hits a mine during evacuation of people in Sumy region, no one was injured.

"Yesterday, a vehicle of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region, which was evacuating residents of the village of Kindrativka, Khotyn community, located on the border of Sumy region, was blown up by an anti-personnel mine. Fortunately, no one was injured," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The evacuated family was successfully taken to a humanitarian center in Sumy.

As Volodymyr Moskalenko, commander of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region, said, they felt an explosion under the wheels of the car during enemy mortar shelling along the road and did not immediately understand what exactly had happened.

Over the past three days, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region evacuated 27 people from Khotyn community, nine of whom were people from low-mobility groups who needed special transportation conditions.

