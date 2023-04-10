Facts

20:49 10.04.2023

Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

1 min read
Russian forces are fighting along the entire frontline, but that Russian offensive potential continues to decline, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The report notes that the occupiers are focusing their current attacks on the diversion and dispersal of Ukrainian troops in anticipation of counter-offensive operations.

Western analysts cite the statement of head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Ivan Tymochko as of April 8 that the Russians are not advancing seriously anywhere. In addition, the rate of shelling in Bakhmut and its environs has decreased somewhat in some areas, while in others it has completely stopped.

In particular, he noted that the Russian offensive on Avdiyivka "choked", and pointed out that the enemy still does not control Maryinka, despite the fact that he turned the town into ruins.

The report also says that one of the Russian milbloggers claimed that the pace of offensive operations along the entire Avdiyivka-Donetsk front line has decreased over the past day, and indicated that Russian troops are trying to advance anywhere.

Experts also noted that the occupiers largely rely on artillery to compensate for key shortcomings in combat capability.

Tags: #russia #front #potential

