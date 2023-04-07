Facts

18:56 07.04.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

 The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers during the day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Maryinka," the General Staff said on the official Facebook page on Friday.

Missile troops and artillery units, in turn, destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot.

 

