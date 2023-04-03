Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNESCO Director General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Monday.

“Had a meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay. Thank you for the real results of work and supporting Ukraine. We are fighting on the battlefield for the values of democracy, our freedom and independence, for the future of our children, as well as for our historical values and cultural heritage. It is very important to protect them,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.