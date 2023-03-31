Facts

11:35 31.03.2023

In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

Three people were blown up by a Russian mine in the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe, Kherson region, head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"These are our power engineers who were working on the restoration of the power grid. According to preliminary information, two men were killed and one was injured," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that ambulances are already on the scene.

