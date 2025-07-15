Russian shelling leaves 18 injured and 2 dead in Kherson region – Kherson official

Russian occupiers continue to shell the Kherson region, with 18 injured and two killed over the past 24 hours, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Two people died and 18 more were injured due to Russian aggression," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged two high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged farms, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, ambulances and private cars. Meanwhile, during a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 drones in the region.