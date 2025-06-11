Water supply schedules introduced in Kherson region due to power outage – Regional military administration

As a result of the attack by the Russian occupation army on an energy facility in the Kherson region, water supply schedules have been introduced in the regional center, the head of the Kherson military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, said on Wednesday.

"Due to the power outage caused by the Russian attacks, water in Kherson will be supplied according to the schedule - from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00. The water supply schedules will be in effect until the completion of emergency restoration work. There may also be interruptions in water supply on the upper floors of high-rise buildings," he said on Telegram.

Shanko stressed that energy workers and all relevant services are doing everything possible and impossible to restore power supply.

As reported on Wednesday, the Russian occupation army attacked an energy facility in the Kherson region, energy workers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, and the population is being asked to prepare for a prolonged lack of electricity supply, according to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.