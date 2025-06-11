Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:07 11.06.2025

Water supply schedules introduced in Kherson region due to power outage – Regional military administration

1 min read
Water supply schedules introduced in Kherson region due to power outage – Regional military administration

As a result of the attack by the Russian occupation army on an energy facility in the Kherson region, water supply schedules have been introduced in the regional center, the head of the Kherson military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, said on Wednesday.

"Due to the power outage caused by the Russian attacks, water in Kherson will be supplied according to the schedule - from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00. The water supply schedules will be in effect until the completion of emergency restoration work. There may also be interruptions in water supply on the upper floors of high-rise buildings," he said on Telegram.

Shanko stressed that energy workers and all relevant services are doing everything possible and impossible to restore power supply.

As reported on Wednesday, the Russian occupation army attacked an energy facility in the Kherson region, energy workers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, and the population is being asked to prepare for a prolonged lack of electricity supply, according to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Tags: #water_supply #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

10:09 06.06.2025
Attacks leave district in Ukraine's Kherson region without electricity

Attacks leave district in Ukraine's Kherson region without electricity

16:48 05.06.2025
Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

15:24 03.06.2025
Losses of Kherson region farmers from drought exceed UAH 1 bln - Ukrainian Agri Council

Losses of Kherson region farmers from drought exceed UAH 1 bln - Ukrainian Agri Council

11:48 31.05.2025
Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

15:05 24.05.2025
Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

12:27 23.05.2025
Death toll from shelling in Kherson region grows to three

Death toll from shelling in Kherson region grows to three

17:56 22.05.2025
Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

16:27 28.04.2025
Four more children rescued from occupied areas of Kherson region

Four more children rescued from occupied areas of Kherson region

11:18 22.04.2025
Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

09:02 15.04.2025
Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

HOT NEWS

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Death toll from June 7 Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five – prosecutor

Poroshenko sends new batch of aid to the front: drones, equipment, communications devices

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

AD
AD