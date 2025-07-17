Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 17.07.2025

UNDP hands over mechanized mine clearance vehicles to Emergency Service financed by Netherlands, France, Croatia and Sweden

2 min read
UNDP hands over mechanized mine clearance vehicles to Emergency Service financed by Netherlands, France, Croatia and Sweden
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine has handed over six remotely operated demining machines and a comprehensive set of spare parts for them to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

As reported on the website of the organization, the newly delivered machines include two heavy-duty units capable of clearing up to 3,000 square metres per hour and four medium-class units with a capacity of up to 2,500 square metres per hour. Designed for remote operation from up to 1,500 metres away, the machines significantly reduce risks to personnel and will soon be deployed across three of Ukraine’s contaminated regions.

The transfer took place with the financial support of the governments of Croatia, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.

"At UNDP, we work closely with the Government and national and international partners to advance mine action through comprehensive policy frameworks, strategic planning, institutional capacity building, and innovation — while also ensuring operational readiness through initiatives like today's handover," UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ukraine Christophoros Politis said.

The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danyk, noted the importance of the transferred equipment in the field of mine action.

“Mechanized demining equipment is a key instrument for the fast and safe clearance of contaminated land. Thanks to this equipment, we reduce risks for sappers and significantly increase the pace of clearing Ukraine’s territory from explosive ordnance,” he noted.

Ukraine is currently the most mine-contaminated country in the world, with about 23% of its territory requiring survey for explosive hazards. Massive contamination, particularly of agricultural land, has created an urgent need for effective mechanized demining solutions. In this context, the SESU plays a critical role in first response and humanitarian mine action. Since the full-scale invasion, the SESU has rapidly scaled up its capacity and now operates 94 demining machines – yet the need for continued international support remains substantial.

UNDP is a development agency working to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and recovery in the face of unprecedented challenges.

