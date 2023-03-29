Facts

09:10 29.03.2023

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "thank each and every one who, at the call of heart, in different countries, on different platforms, in different words, but equally honestly and strongly reminds the world that Russian aggression can end much faster than is sometimes said."

"Faster, if the world is faster, if the world is more determined. The destroyed Ukrainian cities and villages along the border of the terrorist state, Russia's constant blackmail and threats to destroy lives in other countries as well, the constant refusal to return to real peace and the mockery of basic international norms are all sufficient reasons to put pressure and fight, to not seek compromise and to care about the values of the world in a real way," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

"In a real way! Achieving the result for freedom every day. Achieving the result for peace every day. Forcing Russia to suffer losses every day," he said.

