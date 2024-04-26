Facts

18:01 26.04.2024

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

2 min read
F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Donated F-16 aircraft along with pilots and maintenance personnel will start to arrive in Ukraine this year, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III has said.

"Over the past two years the members of this Contact Group have committed more than 70 mid- to long-range air defense systems along with thousands of missiles. We provided more than 3,000 armored vehicles, including more than 800 main battle tanks. We've given Ukraine tens of thousands of anti-tank missiles. And this year, more than a squadron of donated F-16s will start to arrive in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance trained by members of this Contact Group," he said while opening the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group online on Friday.

According to the Pentagon chief, the Contact Group continues to step up to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs.

He thanked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky for their participation in the meeting.

Austin assured that the partners continue to support Ukraine.

"As I said in Ramstein two years ago, my Ukrainians friends, we know the burden that you all carry. And you should know that all of us have your back. We still do. And we won't back down," he said.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also recalled that this week the U.S. Congress and the President signed into law a package that includes $60.8 billion in additional funding related to Ukraine.

"Putin's aggression against Ukraine is a security problem for us all. And we must continue to tackle it together. Two years later I am not just proud, I am determined," he said.

Tags: #defense #f_16

MORE ABOUT

17:02 26.04.2024
Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

20:57 25.04.2024
US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

15:36 22.04.2024
Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

19:28 19.04.2024
Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

21:26 16.04.2024
Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

13:31 13.04.2024
Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

20:24 12.04.2024
Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

19:22 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

21:12 04.04.2024
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Dpty Director General of Rosatom notified of suspicion of looting Chornobyl NPP during occupation

Enemy launches airstrike on industrial facility in Sumy – military administration

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

Minister of Agricultural Policy Solsky taken into custody with alternative bail of UAH 75.7 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD