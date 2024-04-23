Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with Minister of Industry, Business and financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov, discussed the protection of Ukraine from Russian terror.

"Had a meeting with Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov. I thank the government and people of Denmark for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting the need for Ukrainian air defense was discussed.

"We count on Denmark's assistance in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region. Special attention is given to the prospects for expanding Danish business and attracting new investments to Ukraine," the president said.