21:17 26.04.2024

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

U.S. President Joseph Biden signed a law allowing the transfer to Ukraine of equipment to strengthen air defense, ammunition and projectiles, as well as auxiliary equipment, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

As indicated in the statement, the assistance package will include additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system, additional ammunition for the National Advanced Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems (NASAMS), additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS), equipment for the integration of Western launchers, missiles and air defense radars with Ukrainian air defense systems, as well as equipment and systems for countering UAVs.

In addition, the Ukrainian army will receive ammunition for laser-guided missile systems, multi-purpose radars, anti-artillery radars, 155 and 152 mm artillery rounds, high-precision aviation ammunition, Switchblade and Puma unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), tactical vehicles for towing weapons and equipment, and components to support Ukrainian UAV production and other capabilities.

Small arms and additional small arms ammunition, and support items and support for training, maintenance and support will also be provided.

"This USAI package highlights the strong and unwavering U.S. commitment to meet Ukraine's most pressing immediate and longer-term capability needs to fight Russian aggression as part of the global coalition we have built with some 50 Allies and partners," according to the statement.

