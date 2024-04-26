Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

A meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže took place in Kyiv on Friday, the parties focused on continuing support, including military support, the integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO, strengthening sanctions against Russia and seizure of Russian assets, as reported on the government portal.

"Latvia, in coordination with Ukraine, will continue to work intensively with partners on these important topics," Smyhal said.

The Prime Minister thanked Latvia for the first precedent of seizure of Russian assets – the nationalization of the House of Moscow in Riga, as well as for supporting the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The officials also discussed issues of infrastructure and logistics, in particular the Rail Baltica project.

Shmyhal congratulated Braže on her appointment and noted the value of the fact that she made her first foreign visit to Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Latvian government and people for their support.

Braže took over as head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry on April 19.