Facts

20:24 26.04.2024

Umerov: At Ramstein-21, Ukraine calls on its partners to provide necessary weapons, discusses logistics issues

2 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the 21st meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) called on partners to provide the necessary weapons and discussed logistics issues.

"Since the Russian invasion began, our allies have provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine's defense efforts. Today, during the regular online meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, I thanked my colleagues for their support over these two years. Together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we called on our partners to provide the necessary weapons and discussed logistics issues," Umerov said on his Facebook page.

The minister thanked the international community "for their tenacity and dedication to defending democracy and freedom" and recalled that today is the second anniversary of the creation of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

"Two years ago, our fight for freedom received unprecedented support from 54 countries, including all NATO and EU member states. This unity and solidarity took place with the active participation of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and demonstrated unwavering support for Ukraine at the international level," he said.

Umerov also said "later on, it was the Ramstein format that gave impetus to the creation of eight coalitions that are focused on strengthening our military capabilities in such critical areas as the Air Force, air defense, artillery and maritime security."

Tags: #west #umerov #ramstein

