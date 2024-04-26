Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

Photo: Офис Президента Украины

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena Zelenska, in Slavutych, honored the memory of the Ukrainians who eliminated the consequences of the accident at Chornobyl nuclear power plant in 1986.

"38 years ago there was a catastrophe in Chornobyl, a radiation accident, the consequences of which went far beyond the borders of this region, all of Ukraine and even all of Europe. The world felt this catastrophe, but still it was localized, the unfolding of the catastrophe was stopped due to what did not happen the indifference of our people," Zelenskyy said.

"People stood up to defend life and fulfilled their duty. Our people stopped the fire at the Chernobyl station, saved three Chornobyl power units, decontaminated the territory, built a sarcophagus that closed what was left after the explosion at the fourth reactor... These are the people thanks to whom they were saved millions, millions of others," the president said.

As he noted: "All humanity must always remember this and always respect everyone who put their lives and health as the de facto border between the catastrophe and the life of our country and the whole world."

The president, his wife and those gathered honored the memory of the heroes – liquidators of the disaster at Chornobyl station with a minute of silence, Zelenskyy's press service said.

The head of state thanked everyone who defended life 38 years ago and presented the Order of Merit, III degree, and Order of Courage, III degree, to Chornobyl NPP workers and liquidators of the consequences of the accident.

The president also expressed respect to all the people in Slavutych for saving then and helping Ukraine in the spring of 2022, during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Slavutych did not submit to the occupiers. He showed his character. He fought. He defended himself. And we saw you on this square. We saw the heroism of those of our people who, under Russian occupation, worked shifts at the station. People saved Ukraine in 22, and only to the people, to all our people, Putin is losing. Any evil cannot stand against a brave people who do everything to protect life," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy talked with the residents of Slavutych, in particular with the relatives of the captured National Guardsmen, who appealed to the head of state with a request to return Chornobyl NPP defenders home.

"We will definitely return everything. Not only our territory, but above all our people, all our prisoners: military, civilians, our soldiers of the Armed Forces, and our National Guardsmen. We remember everyone. We will definitely do this," the president said.