Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk suggested that the UK become the leader of the "air coalition" to provide Ukraine with modern military aircraft.

"It seems to me that today it is time for the UK to become a leader in the "air coalition" and open up the possibility for Ukraine to use medium-range aircraft and missiles. I will be very grateful if your parliament will encourage the adoption of such a decision on Ukraine," Stefanchuk said, speaking to members of the two chambers of the British Parliament on Monday.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk stressed that it was time for more radical actions in the war with the Russian Federation and asked colleagues from the UK Parliament not to delay important decisions for Ukraine.

"Only the technologization of the Ukrainian army, only the latest means of destruction will allow us to quickly reverse the situation on the front line. I would like to ask you to make the necessary decisions to be taken in Parliament on military support for Ukraine as soon as possible," the speaker said.

According to Stefanchuk, today representatives of the Moscow regime cannot decide what measures should be applied to support and restore peace, and Russian or Belarusian athletes should not compete at the Olympic Games.

"The isolation of Russia from the entire civilized world should also become our common task. We are talking and will constantly talk about this at all international venues," the head of the Ukrainian parliament said.

He asked for the support of Great Britain so that the voice of Ukraine could be heard on the platforms of the Big Seven and the Big Twenty, as well as on other international arenas.

"We also want to continue to see the UK Parliament as a participant in the parliamentary dimension of the International Crimea Platform," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

As reported, Stefanchuk is paying an official visit to the UK on March 27-28.