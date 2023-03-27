Facts

18:48 27.03.2023

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

During a working trip to Zaporizhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the work of the command post of the Zaporizhia operational group of troops.

It is specified that the Head of State presented orders and medals to the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Thank you for protecting our state, all of us. For the protection of our homes, territorial integrity and life in Ukraine. I wish you good health. I wish you a great victory, and it will definitely come true," Zelenskyy said.

The President also chaired a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies of Zaporizhia region.

Head of Zaporizhia RMA Yuriy Malashko informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the socio-economic situation in the region and meeting the needs of internally displaced persons.

Commander of the Zaporizhia operational group of troops, Major General Serhiy Litvinov reported on the operational situation and readiness of military units to perform assigned tasks.

Zelenskyy also heard information from the leadership of the Security Service and the National Police in the region.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #zelenskyy

