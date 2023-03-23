EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

The leaders of the European Union welcome the agreements reached to urgently supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition and, if necessary, missiles.

"Taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States, the European Council welcomes the agreement in the Council to urgently deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles, including through joint procurement and the mobilisation of appropriate funding including through the European Peace Facility, aiming at providing 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next twelve months, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States," according to the conclusions on Ukraine adopted at a meeting of the European Council, which takes place on Thursday in Brussels.

The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia's war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. "It urges all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia's war of aggression," the conclusions note.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its weaponisation of food have undermined global food security. In that context, the European Council takes note of the extension of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative, the EU's Solidarity Lanes and the Ukrainian Grain from Ukraine initiative are instrumental in bolstering global food security. It stresses the need to ensure the continued availability and affordability of agricultural products for the countries most in need," the document notes.

"The European Union will continue to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova, including to strengthen the country's resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilising activities by external actors, as well as support on its accession path to the European Union," the EU leaders said.