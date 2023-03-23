Facts

20:09 23.03.2023

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

2 min read
EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

The leaders of the European Union welcome the agreements reached to urgently supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition and, if necessary, missiles.

"Taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States, the European Council welcomes the agreement in the Council to urgently deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles, including through joint procurement and the mobilisation of appropriate funding including through the European Peace Facility, aiming at providing 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next twelve months, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States," according to the conclusions on Ukraine adopted at a meeting of the European Council, which takes place on Thursday in Brussels.

The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia's war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. "It urges all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia's war of aggression," the conclusions note.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its weaponisation of food have undermined global food security. In that context, the European Council takes note of the extension of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative, the EU's Solidarity Lanes and the Ukrainian Grain from Ukraine initiative are instrumental in bolstering global food security. It stresses the need to ensure the continued availability and affordability of agricultural products for the countries most in need," the document notes.

"The European Union will continue to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova, including to strengthen the country's resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilising activities by external actors, as well as support on its accession path to the European Union," the EU leaders said.

Tags: #eu #ammo

MORE ABOUT

19:25 23.03.2023
EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

19:02 23.03.2023
EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

11:52 21.03.2023
Norway, 17 EU countries agree to joint procurement of ammo for Ukraine – European Defense Agency

Norway, 17 EU countries agree to joint procurement of ammo for Ukraine – European Defense Agency

19:48 20.03.2023
Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

19:45 20.03.2023
Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

18:18 20.03.2023
Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

18:02 13.03.2023
EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

20:56 10.03.2023
Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

21:11 09.03.2023
Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

20:23 09.03.2023
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

AD

HOT NEWS

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

LATEST

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Four out of five Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO - poll

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine receives first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Slovakia – Defense Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD