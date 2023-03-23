Facts

16:32 23.03.2023

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Finland to send three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine

Finland has decided to provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth more than EUR 160 million.

"The package includes three Leopard 2 tanks intended for demining work. Finland is also taking over the training and maintenance of personnel for them," Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told Finnish media outlets on Thursday.

President Sauli Niinistö, at the suggestion of the government, approved the delivery to Ukraine.

The package also includes heavy weapons and ammunition. The aid package is worth about EUR 161 million.

