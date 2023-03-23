Facts

12:43 23.03.2023

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

1 min read
Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

The Wagner group who is trying to capture Bakhmut is losing significant strength and running out of steam, very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as was the case near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk, Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The aggressor leaves no hope of taking Bakhmut at any cost, despite losses in either manpower or equipment. The main forces of Russia in this direction are representatives of the Wagner PMC. Sparing nothing, they lose considerable strength and run out of steam. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," Syrsky said in the Telegram channel.

He said under the continuous fire of artillery and enemy aircraft, Ukrainian soldiers at the front demonstrate superhuman stamina, courage and bravery.

"In particular, units of the 93rd, 10th, 57th and fifth brigades, which are now defending our Homeland in the east of the country. Glory to Ukraine," the commander said.

