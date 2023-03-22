Facts

20:33 22.03.2023

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Every Russian murderer should understand that an arrest warrant is the best thing that can happen to them, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Wednesday.

“Today's Russian strikes at Zaporizhia, the night attack on Kyiv region ... All Russian strikes will receive a military, political, and legal response. Russia will lose this war. There is no subject in the world who does not feel this already. Everyone understands all this,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, who recorded the appeal during the trip, “in Donbas, in Kharkiv region - wherever Russian evil has come, it is obvious that the terrorist state cannot be stopped by anything other than one thing - our victory. And we will ensure it - the Ukrainian victory.”

“It is distressing to look at the cities of Donbas, to which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruin. The almost constant, hourly air-alert siren in Kramatorsk, the constant threat of shelling, the constant threat to life,” he said.

Talking about Kharkiv, he noted that “the city lives, the city fights, Kharkiv gives strength to our entire east.”

