16:26 21.03.2023

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Liberation of the village of Moshchun by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Kyiv region) a year ago became one of the turning points in the struggle of Ukrainians and the beginning of the end of the Russian aggressor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to the presidential press service, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a ceremony of honoring the memory of the defenders of Ukraine perished during the defense and liberation of Moshchun village in Kyiv region from Russian invaders.

According to the President, the Battle of Moshchun was one of the turning points in the history of modern Ukraine.

"I am here with all of you today, at the scene of events of great magnitude and significance that took place a year ago. This is the Battle of Moshchun, a small village that became a place of great courage, a great feat of our great people. Your great relatives and friends. A small village near Kyiv that became its great shield," the Head of State stated.

He stressed that the Ukrainian military three times prevented the occupiers from trying to break through to Kyiv.

“Having retained Moshchun, we defended the capital. We did not fall. Kyiv withstood, and the whole of Ukraine withstood," Zelenskyy emphasized.

“The defeat of the advancing Russian group in Moshchun was one of the turning points in Ukraine's struggle for freedom and the beginning of the end of the enemy. And March 21, 2022, is an important day that gave us faith and strength, the day when we began to liberate our lands and began to drive the invaders out of Ukraine,” the Head of the State added.

Zelenskyy reminded that after the victorious battle for Moshchun, a number of other Ukrainian settlements were liberated: Makariv, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, Vorzel, Bucha, Horodnia, Yahidne, Trostianets, Okhtyrka. On April 2, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were completely liberated from the occupiers, and on April 4, Zhytomyr and Sumy regions were liberated.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the defenders and everyone who helped liberate Ukrainian lands. The participants honored with a moment of silence the memory of those who made the liberation of Kyiv region and other Ukrainian territories possible at the cost of their own lives.

Zelenskyy also presented state awards.

