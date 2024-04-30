Facts

11:39 30.04.2024

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

2 min read
Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met yesterday in Kyiv with HRH Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, wife of Prince Edward, brother of the British monarch King Charles III.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday, this is the first visit of a member of the British royal family to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the people of the UK, in particular, we are grateful for sheltering our refugees since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. We are also very grateful for all the military assistance packages from your government and prime ministers. This is extremely important for our military," Zelenskyy emphasized during the meeting.

Zelenska expressed gratitude to the guest for fighting against wartime sexual violence, noted the UK's assistance in organizing a national judicial investigation of Russian war crimes and participation in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children held captive by the aggressor state of Russia.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also visited the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, as reported by mayor of the city Oleksandr Markushin. "Despite the continuous threat of Russian shelling, the Duchess of Edinburgh personally came to Ukraine and immediately visited Irpin. She was interested in the details of the evacuation and the heroic struggle of Irpin residents for their town," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, the visit was being prepared in secret and was very unexpected. "I thank Her Royal Highness Sophie Helen for her support of Ukraine and the courage to express it personally," Markushin wrote.

Tags: #zelenskyy #duchess

MORE ABOUT

09:24 29.04.2024
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

14:55 27.04.2024
World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

16:27 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

14:35 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

18:38 25.04.2024
Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

10:47 25.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with British Chancellor of Exchequer Hunt in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with British Chancellor of Exchequer Hunt in Kyiv

20:47 24.04.2024
World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

20:17 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

19:45 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

09:49 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

LATEST

Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

Germany transfers 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, IRIS-T missile, 155 caliber ammo to Ukraine

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

AD
AD
AD
AD