Facts

21:25 02.05.2024

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

 The peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, will be the first real chance to start restoring a just peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

"Now, the other day, together with Switzerland, we have completed sending invitations to the summit, the specific dates of the summit are June 15 and 16. This will be the first stage, in fact the first real chance to start restoring a just peace," he said.

"We all need to understand that only a global force is capable of forcing Russia to peace, and therefore we are working to attract as many people as possible. There are more participants for the summit in Switzerland and appropriate communication," he said.

It should also be understood, Zelenskyy said, that "Putin will try, both by various manipulations, and by the force of his terrorists' strikes, he will try to disrupt this work."

All our positions on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in the information sphere must be equally strong in order to bring our results closer, the President said.

