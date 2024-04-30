Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the government of Latvia and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa for the decision to provide a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

"I thank Latvia and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa for today's decision to provide a new military aid package focusing on additional air defense and drone systems. We greatly appreciate Latvia's consistent support for Ukraine at 0.25% of GDP per year, as well as its clarity of purpose," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Tuesday.

He said Russia "poses an existential threat to everyone in Europe, not just Ukraine. By defending Ukrainian lives against Russian terror, we are safeguarding the entire Euro-Atlantic community for decades."

Earlier, it was reported that the Latvian government approved the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes anti-aircraft guns and a tactical unmanned surveillance system.