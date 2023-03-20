Facts

20:04 20.03.2023

USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

1 min read
USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

The U.S. administration is going to announce on Monday the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine - in the amount of $350 million, the Associated Press (AP) reports, citing unnamed representatives of the American authorities.

The aid tranche should include a significant amount of ammunition, including missiles for multiple rocket launchers HIMARS. The United States also wants to supply Kyiv with vessels for crossing rivers and tank trucks, but their number is not specified.

The sources noted that military cargo should come directly from the Pentagon's arsenals for speedy delivery to Ukraine.

AP reminds that earlier the United States supplied Ukraine with military aid worth over $32.5 billion.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #assistance #defense

MORE ABOUT

20:38 20.03.2023
Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

20:26 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

20:18 20.03.2023
USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

18:07 20.03.2023
USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

20:27 17.03.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

13:52 17.03.2023
Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

10:50 17.03.2023
Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

20:37 16.03.2023
Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

20:15 16.03.2023
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

15:19 16.03.2023
Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

Pushing for illegal things can end badly – Danilov on timing of elections

NSDC Secretary against monopoly on informing President

Danilov denies info about 100,000 killed Ukrainian military

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

Rada supports creation of state system for monitoring environmental information

Constant positional battles continue in Bakhmut – AFU General Staff

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

Pushing for illegal things can end badly – Danilov on timing of elections

Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

SBU and BES continue searches at RGC enterprises on Monday

NSDC Secretary against monopoly on informing President

Danilov: Medvedchuk is Putin's age–related injury

AD
AD
AD
AD