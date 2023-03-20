USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

The U.S. administration is going to announce on Monday the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine - in the amount of $350 million, the Associated Press (AP) reports, citing unnamed representatives of the American authorities.

The aid tranche should include a significant amount of ammunition, including missiles for multiple rocket launchers HIMARS. The United States also wants to supply Kyiv with vessels for crossing rivers and tank trucks, but their number is not specified.

The sources noted that military cargo should come directly from the Pentagon's arsenals for speedy delivery to Ukraine.

AP reminds that earlier the United States supplied Ukraine with military aid worth over $32.5 billion.