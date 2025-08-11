Trump announces his intention to organize meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump has said that after a meeting with Vladimir Putin, announced for Friday, August 15, in Alaska, he wants to organize a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin or Zelensky and Putin and me. I'll be there if they need, but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders,” Trump said at a briefing in Washington on Monday.

“Ultimately I'm going to put the two of them in a room. I'll be there or I won't be there. And I think it'll get solved,” he added later.