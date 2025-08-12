Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

The U.S. aid is coming, thanks to the NATO program "Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) Ukraine will be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 billion monthly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We need American aid. American aid is coming, and we will pay for it. Who are "we'? 'We' today is, for example, the NATO PURL program. We have agreed with the Europeans, with NATO members, with the American side that we can purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 billion monthly under this program," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

He said he had discussed this with U.S. President Donald Trump, "he was happy with the program."