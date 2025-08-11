Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:23 11.08.2025

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

1 min read
US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to reach an agreement during a meeting with Vladimir Putin on the return of part of the occupied territory to Ukraine.

“They've occupied some very prime territory. We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine,” Trump said at a briefing in Washington on Monday.

At the same time, he said, he would first and foremost try to persuade Putin to end the fighting. “So I'm going in to speak to Vladimir Putin, and I'm going to be telling him, you got to end this war. You got to end it. And he wasn't going to mess with me,” the U.S. President said.

He called Russians a "warring nation." “They fight a lot of wars. A friend of mine said that Russia's tough because they just keep on fighting. They beat Hitler. So did we. And they beat Napoleon. They've been doing this for a long time,” Trump said.

As reported, last Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that his meeting with Putin would take place in Alaska on August 15.

Tags: #russia #war #usa

