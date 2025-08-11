Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

US President Donald Trump said he was concerned about the need for Ukraine to constitutionally approve any territorial issues, in particular the territorial swap he announced.

“I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelenskyy was saying: ‘Well, I have to get constitutional approval.’ I mean, he's got approval to go into war, kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap because there'll be some land swapping going on. I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody,” Trump said at a briefing in Washington on Monday.